Ottawa welcomes first baby of 2019
Ottawa's first baby of 2019 came into the world just minutes after the new year.
Gatineau also announced its first newborn of the year
Olivia Margaret Sabourin was born at the Queensway Carleton Hospital at 12:47 a.m.
The little girl weighed seven pounds, 1.5 ounces.
Gatineau's first baby of the year was also a little girl.
Jade Morissette, weighing 8.9 pounds, was born at the Gatineau Hospital at 4:16 a.m.
Her parents and five siblings live in Masson-Angers in east Gatineau.