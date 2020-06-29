Carbon monoxide forces evacuation of Amazon warehouse

An apparent carbon monoxide incident forced the evacuation of Amazon's warehouse in Ottawa's rural east end early Monday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services says an employee called 911 after carbon monoxide alarms started sounding at the sprawling distribution centre at 5225 Boundary Rd. around 3:30 a.m.

Everyone got out of the building safely. There were about 80 employees there at the time due to physical distancing measures in place at Amazon workplaces because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Firefighters said they detected higher-than-normal carbon monoxide levels in multiple parts of the building. Specialists are looking into what caused the alarm, citing the size and complexity of the warehouse.

As of 10:30 a.m., staff had not been allowed back inside.

Fire officials took the opportunity to remind people about the importance of having working carbon monoxide detectors, which can warn if there are unsafe levels of the colourless, odourless gas in their homes.