Air passengers still ignoring banned items list, CATSA says

You'd think that by now, most air travellers would know there are limits on what they can take through airport security and onto the plane.

But based on the rejected carry-on items still being left with security guards at the Ottawa airport, it seems that message hasn't sunk in with everyone.

On Monday, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) seized on the educational opportunity by showing off a few of the more unusual things that have been left behind.

No, you can't carry on that big bottle of pure Canadian maple syrup for your relatives in the U.S.

And peanut butter? Sorry, if it's spreadable, it counts as a liquid.

If you're going to bring liquids, each has to be in a container no bigger than 100 ml, and all of them have to fit in a single clear, resealable, one-litre plastic bag. Here's a complete rundown on how to properly handle the liquid situation.

No snow globes. There's liquid in there. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Here's your cue to pack it in checked luggage

You also can't carry on a pool cue — even if it's disassembled and in its original packaging.

"Somebody tried to bring it as a carry-on, and it's not allowed. It's pointy, it's long," CATSA spokesperson Christine Langlois told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning in an interview at the airport on Monday.

Knives and scissors? For real? The big bottle of sunscreen is understandable — you're running 20 minutes late and you've left the packing for your all-inclusive to the last minute and you're not thinking stuff through — but knives and scissors? Honestly? (CBC)

Some other weird stuff left behind at the Ottawa airport? A container of pink rock salt and a jar of jam.

Don't be that guy holding up the line at security with your artisanal salts, OK? Don't do it.

And listen. We know it's winter and you want to get into the spirit, but no snow globes.

There's liquid in there, too.

Let's get it together, folks.

Listen to the entire interview with Langlois below.