Airport parking approaches capacity as March Break nears
With only a few days to go before March Break begins, the Ottawa International Airport's parking lots are nearly full.
Temporary overflow lot available at Hylands Golf Club
According to the airport authority, this is the first time in its history the lots have approached capacity.
There is a contingency plan, the authority said: a temporary lot will be set up at the nearby Hylands Golf Club on Alert Road, where it will cost $10 per day to park. The airport will offer free shuttle service to and from the temporary lot.
The authority is asking passengers to make sure the airport's lots are indeed full before heading to the temporary lot.
