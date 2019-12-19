Ottawa airport rings in season with mariachi band, carolers

The Ottawa airport is hosting a range of jolly entertainers — from the Dickens Carolers in full Victorian costume to the sombrero-brimmed Los Paisanos mariachi band — to perk up harried passengers this holiday season.

"We've decked our halls and we have once again invited local musicians to perform holiday music in the terminal," said a news release from the Ottawa Airport Authority Wednesday.

Bands will start playing Thursday and continue performing most afternoons and evenings until Christmas Eve.

Some of the Ottawa-region bands performing at the airport include the Renaissance Carolers, Maria Hawkins, Circa 1975, Danielle and Gillianne and the Maple Leaf Horn Quartet.

The days before and after Christmas are the busiest at the Ottawa airport, with families heading home to see family, airport officials said.

Passengers can help keep things moving by ensuring their identification is valid, not wrapping gifts in their carry on luggage and consulting airline baggage weight limits.

The airport added passengers should also arrive earlier to give themselves extra time and check-in online to save time before flights.

To keep younger passengers happy, the airport has free activity books for kids available at its two info desks.