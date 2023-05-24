Ottawa airport disappointed about federal security snub

The Ottawa International Airport says it's disappointed to be left out of a new federal program that aims to streamline airport security, while an industry observer says applying one rule to all of Canada may be a better approach.

The airport is "seeking information regarding the inclusion criteria" to qualify for the program and believes all similar airports should offer the new service to reduce confusion, according to spokesperson Éva Pigeon-Séguin.

"For Canada's capital airport to offer a lesser customer experience to travellers who are considered trusted NEXUS members makes no sense," Pigeon-Séguin said in a French email to Radio-Canada. "We are disappointed to have been excluded from the list."

Beginning next month, eligible airline passengers will be able to keep their laptops, electronics and liquid in their carry-on bags and will be permitted to clear airport security without having to remove their shoes, belts and jackets.

Groups that will qualify for the streamlined security program include NEXUS and Global Entry members, active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, U.S. military members, Canadian aircrew and airport staff, uniformed international air crew with valid ID, RCMP and police from other forces.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced the program Tuesday.

"I know that the last year has been really tough on travellers," Alghabra said. "I know a lot of people have now lost confidence … are being skeptical about the abilities of the institutions to service them."

At a Tuesday news conference, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said he knows many people have lost confidence in Canada's transportation institutions. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The changes to the Canadian Air Transport Authority (CATSA) security screening practices will affect six international airports across the country.

The airports selected for the program include Toronto-Pearson International Airport, Vancouver International Airport, Edmonton International Airport, Calgary International Airport, Winnipeg International Airport and Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.

Separate rules may confuse travellers

John Dunn, founder and president of the tourism and hotel industry consulting firm FLOOR13, said he finds it a "bit surprising" to see Ottawa's airport excluded from the list.

He speculated the program may have prioritized cities with larger business bases, which are more likely to drive international travel.

Eligibility may also consider cross-border traffic or the number of NEXUS cardholders, he said.

Regardless of the reasoning, Dunn said he believes implementing a single rule across all airports would be a better approach.

"It would just make more sense to have one rule across all of Canada," he said. "Sometimes we pick and choose, and it confuses the traveller."

Dunn added the priority should be to attract international travellers who tend to spend far more money during their visit than domestic travellers.

"We've got to make it as simple as possible for them to come in and visit our beautiful country," he said.