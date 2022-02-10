Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·New

Group of protesters targeting Ottawa International Airport

A group of people protesting Canada's pandemic rules is slowing traffic to and from Ottawa's main airport Thursday morning.

Drivers doing loops in front of terminal starting after 8 a.m.

CBC News ·
A quiet Ottawa International Airport in May 2020. A group of people protesting Canada's pandemic rules is slowing traffic to and from the airport Thursday morning. (Jérémie Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

A group of people protesting Canada's pandemic rules is slowing traffic to and from Ottawa's main airport Thursday morning.

Traffic cameras showed a group of vehicles heading there around 8 a.m. ET.

A live stream from the account of Pat King, an influential voice among the anti-vaccine mandate crowd, shows vehicles circling the arrivals and departures area of the Ottawa International Airport.

As of about 8 a.m., there were still more than 50 flights scheduled to arrive or leave from the airport on Thursday. CBC News has contacted the airport authority for comment.

This is the 14th day of these protests in Ottawa.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now