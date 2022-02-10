Group of protesters targeting Ottawa International Airport

A group of people protesting Canada's pandemic rules is slowing traffic to and from Ottawa's main airport Thursday morning.

Traffic cameras showed a group of vehicles heading there around 8 a.m. ET.

AIRPORT UPDATE: About 30 vehicles circling the loop right now. They are impeding traffic if you're not familiar. Listener called me and said it's "intimidating." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/CcPlSAtZmq">https://t.co/CcPlSAtZmq</a> —@cbcotttraffic

A live stream from the account of Pat King, an influential voice among the anti-vaccine mandate crowd, shows vehicles circling the arrivals and departures area of the Ottawa International Airport.

As of about 8 a.m., there were still more than 50 flights scheduled to arrive or leave from the airport on Thursday. CBC News has contacted the airport authority for comment.

This is the 14th day of these protests in Ottawa.