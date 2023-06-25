Ottawa's air quality expected to worsen significantly Sunday

Ottawa's air quality health index is forecast to reach a nine on the provincial scale Sunday, indicating a high risk to human health, as plumes of smoke from wildfires in northern Quebec drift into the capital region.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) put out a special air quality statement on Sunday morning warning of "high levels of air pollution" in Ottawa due to the smoke. It said conditions are expected to improve on Monday.

The statement advised residents to take precautions to reduce their exposure to the smoke, since even low concentrations can be harmful.

The agency said lung disease, heart disease and pregnancy can all increase risk. Older people, children and those who work outdoors are also at higher risk of negative health effects, it said.

Inside, a MERV filter with a rating of 13 or higher can help, as can a portable HEPA air cleaner.

Those who must spend time outdoors should use a well-fitted respirator-type mask to filter out fine particles, the statement said.

ECCC advises stopping or reducing activity if you feel unwell, and reaching out to a health care provider or a local health authority if symptoms become severe.

Quebec's Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) said there are more than 100 active wildfires in the province.