Ottawa air quality expected to reach 'high risk' Friday

Environment Canada has put out a special air quality statement for Ottawa, warning of high levels of pollution on Friday and possibly into Saturday due to ongoing forest fires.

It said smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec are causing "deteriorated air quality." Ottawa's Air Quality Health Index was at four or moderate risk as of 7 a.m. on Friday, but it is forecast to reach seven later in the day, which indicates high risk to human health.

As of Friday morning, the forecast for Canada Day was for a level of six or moderate risk.

The special air quality statement warns that wildfire smoke can be harmful even at low concentrations. Environment Canada said that people with health conditions like asthma or heart disease are at higher risk, as are pregnant women, older adults, children and people who work outdoors.

It advises people to stop or reduce their level of activity if it becomes uncomfortable to breathe, or if they feel unwell, and to contact a health care provider if severe symptoms arise.

As of Friday, there were more than 100 forest fires burning in Quebec, according to the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU). In Ontario, there were 68 active wildfires in the northeast and northwest of the province, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.