Woman accused of abducting newborn after befriending mother

Ottawa police have laid 10 charges including abduction and assault against a 32-year-old woman accused of abducting an eight-day-old infant on Mother's Day.

In a news release issued Monday, police said the accused and new mother had been talking on a social media chat group. On Friday, the accused brought a gift to the new mother's home in west Ottawa, police said.

The accused allegedly returned to the home around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, forced her way inside, used bear spray to subdue the home's occupants and left with the newborn.

Police said neighbours, alerted by the fracas, intervened, and one "detained" the woman until officers arrived.

The child was physically unharmed, police said.

The woman, from Shawville, Que., is facing the following charges:

Abduction of a person under 14.

Assault.

Assault with a weapon.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Possession of a dangerous weapon.

Breaking and entering a house with intent.

Harassment by watching and besetting.

And three counts of administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life.

Police said investigators with the sexual assault and child abuse unit believe the accused may have talked to other new mothers on similar groups.

Anyone with information is asked to call that unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944.