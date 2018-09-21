67's scrap free tickets for minor hockey players

An initiative, launched by the Ottawa 67's in 2015, that allowed minor hockey players to attend home games for free has ended.

According to Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group VP of communications and special projects, Randy Burgess, the team's 'Prospects Program' will now place a greater emphasis on community outreach.

"We think being more directly involved in the community is going to be a good thing for minor hockey kids but just as far as the free tickets it wasn't sustainable," said Burgess.

Burgess said the team is upping the outreach program where the entire 67's team will go and have a practice with minor hockey kids several times over the course of the year.

Tickets for children in minor hockey will be $10, which is a 50 per cent savings on the regular ticket price, added Burgess.

Dan Auns, a minor hockey coach and father of two minor hockey players, said the free tickets were appreciated, but he realizes the team is running a business.

"I trust that the brain trust there will think of some new incentives to replace the free tickets but sadly after a couple of years of conditioning kids and parents in minor hockey, you know, free is a tough price to beat no matter how much value you put into a new incentive," said Auns.

Better team, bigger crowds

The 67's are hoping that, in addition to promoting all-inclusive tickets, such as $20 for a ticket and a beer, that a more competitive team will boost attendance.

"We haven't had a real dynamite team since 2011, 2012, and here we are this year, pre-season rankings have just come out and the 67's are ranked tenth in the country. And they're ranked third in the Ontario Hockey League," said Burgess.

In an effort to attract a broader adult crowd, Burgess said the team has high hopes for its Friday home games, and are pushing the party atmosphere you might expect from a Redblacks game.

Sunday afternoon games have historically been family days, and that will continue, according to Burgess.

"We have a playground at TD Place with inflatable slides and bouncy castles and slides, but this year we're also doing an all-in ticket where you can get your ticket to the game, a pop and a hot dog for only $25. And giving kids, and families, the opportunity to skate on the ice, post-game for free."

The 67's play their home opener Friday evening against the Mississauga Steelheads.