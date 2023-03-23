Accessible transit user worried about getting to 67's playoff games in Gatineau

Long-time 67's fan Daniel Boyer is worried that he won't be able to make it to the team's early playoff games at the Slush Puppie Arena in Gatineau, Que.

Daniel Boyer, who said he has been a season ticket holder for the Ottawa 67's for more than 25 years, must use Para Transpo in Ottawa to travel to games because he uses a wheelchair.

Ottawa's home games generally take place at TD Place arena, but a scheduling conflict with the men's world curling championship has forced the team to play its first two or three playoff games across the river at the Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau, Que.

While it might be an inconsequential switch for many hockey fans, Para Transpo won't take Boyer or other users directly to the arena.

This means he will have to transfer to an accessible vehicle provided by the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) in Gatineau.

It's unfortunate because there's a lot of people with disabilities [for] who that was their one outing for the week. - Catherine Gardner, Para Transpo user

"The problem is, I don't know how to do that," said Boyer, who speaks both French and English.

Both accessible transit systems require booking pickup and drop-off times at least 24 hours in advance and riders need to be ready 15 to 30 minutes before the arrival of the bus.

If a rider happens to miss the bus or be late, it won't wait and another one doesn't come to replace it. So, in Boyer's case, if a hockey game goes into overtime, he said "you're screwed."

The men's world curling championships are moving the Ottawa 67's to Gatineau. Para Transpo doesn't go directly to that temporary arena. (CBC)

Better integration, planning needed

Transit advocate Laura Shantz said there could be better integration between the two systems. As of now, riders have to "constantly" guess when he or she might need a vehicle.

"It really becomes a barrier to going out," Shantz said.

The drive from downtown Ottawa to the Gatineau arena takes roughly 20 minutes, but it could take more than an hour using accessible transit, said Shantz.

Catherine Gardner, former chair of the City of Ottawa's accessibility advisory committee, uses a walker and a wheelchair and has to travel with Para Transpo at least five times a week.

Catherine Gardner says the accessible transit system has some kinks that still need to be sorted, but it takes her where she wants to go. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

She has also used the STO service to get to Chelsea, Que., and has had no complaints about the service.

"You're not getting it maybe right on time, but I am getting to places … when I need to," Gardner said.

She agrees there are a few more steps added to the commute and suggests there should be a direct route to the arena for the 67's playoff games.

"It's unfortunate because there's a lot of people with disabilities [for] who that was their one outing for the week," Gardner said.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, which owns the 67's, wrote in an email staff are working with Para Transpo on a plan for the two playoff games in Gatineau.

The team will also offer a free accessible shuttle from Carleton University to the games.