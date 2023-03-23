Accessible transit user worried about getting to 67's playoff games in Gatineau

Long-time 67's fan Daniel Boyer is worried that he won't be able to make it to the team's early playoff games at the Slush Puppie Arena in Gatineau, Que.

A long-time season ticket holder for Ottawa's junior hockey team is concerned about the challenges of using accessible transit services run by two different cities to attend upcoming playoff games.

Daniel Boyer, who says he has been a season ticket holder for the Ottawa 67's for more than 25 years, must use Para Transpo in Ottawa to travel to Ontario Hockey League games because he uses a wheelchair.

Ottawa's home games generally take place at TD Place arena, but a scheduling conflict has forced the team to play its early playoff games across the river at the Slush Puppie Arena in Gatineau, Que.

While it might be an inconsequential switch for many hockey fans, Para Transpo won't take Boyer or other users directly to the arena. This means he will have to transfer to an accessible vehicle provided by the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) in Gatineau.

"The problem is, I don't know how to do that," said Boyer.

Both accessible transit systems require booking pickup and drop-off times at least 24 hours in advance, and riders need to be ready 15 to 30 minutes before the arrival of the bus.

If a rider happens to miss the bus or be late, it won't wait and another one doesn't come to replace it. So, in Boyer's case, if a hockey game goes into overtime, he says "you're screwed."

As of Thursday, Para Transpo users won't have a direct route to playoff games in Gatineau, Que. (CBC)

Better integration, planning needed

Transit advocate Laura Shantz says there could be better integration between the two systems. As of now, the transit rider has to "constantly" guess when he or she might need a vehicle.

"It really becomes a barrier to going out," Shantz said.

The drive from downtown Ottawa to the Slush Puppie Centre takes roughly 20 minutes, but it could take more than an hour using accessible transit, said Shantz.

Catherine Gardner says the accessible transit system has some kinks that still need to be sorted, but it takes her where she wants to go. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

Catherine Gardner, former chair of the City of Ottawa's accessibility advisory committee, uses a walker and a wheelchair and has to travel with Para Transpo at least five times a week.

She has also used the STO service to get to Chelsea, Que., and has had no complaints about the service.

"You're not getting it maybe right on time, but I am getting to places where I need to, when I need to," Gardner said.

She agrees there are a few more steps added to the commute, and suggests there should be a direct route to the arena for the 67's playoff games.

"It's unfortunate because there's a lot of people with disabilities who, that was their one outing for the week," Gardner said.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, which owns the 67's, wrote in an email statement staff is working with Para Transpo on a plan for the two playoff games in Gatineau. The team will also offer a free accessible shuttle from Carleton University to the games.