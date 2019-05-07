Ottawa 67's record playoff win streak snapped in Guelph

The Guelph Storm downed Ottawa 7-2 on Monday to hand the 67's their first loss of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Guelph's win, in Game 3 of their OHL final series, cut the 67's lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven set.

Ottawa had won a league record 14 straight post-season matchups, including four-game sweeps of their opponents over the first three rounds.

"Our focus was not probably in the right place but give a lot of credit to them," said Ottawa's head coach André Tourigny after the game.

They played really hard, they played well."

MacKenzie Entwistle, Alexey Toropchenko and Isaac Ratcliffe scored two goals apiece to lead the Storm Monday night.

Nate Schnarr had the other and Nick Suzuki chipped in with three assists.

Sasha Chmelevski and Graeme Clark supplied the offence for Ottawa.

Guelph goaltender Anthony Popovich stopped 18 shots.

Goaltender Anthony Popovich and winder Pavel Gogolev scramble in the Guelph crease in Game 3. (Luke Durda/OHL Images)

Cedrick Andree, pressed into action when playoff starter Michael DiPietro was injured in Game 2, made 29 saves for the 67's.

The Storm host Game 4 on Wednesday.

The winner of the series advances to the Memorial Cup to face Halifax, Rouyn-Norada and either Prince Albert or Vancouver.