Ottawa 67's eye OHL record with 3rd playoff sweep

Done shattering their own records, the Ottawa 67's now appear firmly focussed on making Ontario Hockey League history.

Ottawa's 2-1 overtime win over the Oshawa Generals on Wednesday night gives the 67's their third-straight series sweep and 12th consecutive win to start the playoffs, bringing them within a game of tying the 13-game streak set by the London Knights during the 2016 playoffs.

Pembroke, Ont.'s Tye Felhaber scored a power play goal with 34 seconds left to tie the game and another 20 seconds into overtime to earn Ottawa the Bobby Orr Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions.

After setting a team record for points in a season with 106, the 67's took down the Hamilton Bulldogs and Sudbury Wolves in four games each.

Most of the playoff games have seen a significant goal spread. Heading into Wednesday's game, the 67's had just two one-goal wins including a 3-2 victory in triple-overtime to knock out Sudbury on April 11.

Ottawa 67's forwards Tye Felhaber, left, and Kody Clark celebrate during Ottawa's 5-1 win in Oshawa, Ont., on Sunday, April 21. It was the Generals' first home loss of the playoffs. (Luke Durda/OHL Images)

Over their first 11 games they'd only trailed for about 42 minutes; Wednesday's game marked the longest single stretch of time they'd played from behind in the playoffs at 38:04 after Oshawa scored early in the 2nd period.

They've now outscored their opponents 70-29 and veteran forward Kyle Maksimovich has earned at least a point in every game.

This is Ottawa's first appearance in the OHL final since 2005. (Terry Wilson/OHL Images)

The 67's await the winner of the OHL's Western Conference Final between the Guelph Storm and Saginaw Spirit, which the Michigan team leads 3-1.

No matter the opponent, Ottawa is expecting to host Game 1 Wednesday at TD Place.

The winner of that series moves on to the Memorial Cup tournament in Halifax from May 17 to 26, where they'll face off against host Halifax Mooseheads and the champions of the Western and Quebec leagues.

Ottawa last appeared in the OHL final and Memorial Cup in 2005.