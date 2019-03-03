Ottawa 67's clinch OHL's east conference title
After a win today on home ice, the Ottawa 67's are officially the Ontario Hockey League's eastern conference champions for 2018-19.
Cub hasn't been conference champions since 2002-03
The Ottawa 67's are officially the OHL's eastern conference champions.
The club — already in the midst of a potentially historic season — blanked the Mississauga Steelheads 3-0 at TD Place Arena Sunday to clinch the title.
Goaltending phenom Mike DiPietro, who made his NHL debut only a few weeks ago, stopped 22 shots in the win.
Tye Felhaber, meanwhile, notched his 100th point of the season with a goal early in the third period.
The win means the 67's have secured home ice advantage through the OHL's eastern conference playoffs.
It's the first time the club has won the conference since the 2002-03 season.
