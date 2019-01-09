Ottawa 67's add firepower with flurry of trades

The Ottawa 67's might have a solid grip on first place in the Ontario Hockey League standings, but they're hardly resting on their laurels.

In the past 24 hours, the major junior club has pulled the trigger on a couple of big trades, both designed to bolster the team for the playoffs.

On Tuesday, the 67's picked up Kyle Maksimovich from the Erie Otters in exchange for a handful of draft picks, an acquisition Ottawa's head coach André Tourigny called "a perfect fit for us."

The 20-year-old Hamilton native has 56 points in 39 games this season, good for ninth in the league.

Then on Wednesday, the 67's announced they'd acquired 20-year-old winger Lucas Chiodo from the Barrie Colts.

In 39 games this year, Chiodo has 19 goals and 31 assists for a total of 50 points.

Michael DiPietro was in net for Team Canada during the world juniors tournament. The Ottawa 67's picked him up in a deal in December. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

'Over the hump'

The deals come on top of last month's trade for goalie Michael DiPietro, who was between the pipes for Team Canada during the recent world junior hockey tournament.

"I think we have a really solid group," said Tourigny Wednesday morning, before the Chiodo deal was announced.

"Those guys, they're kind of what we hope will bring us over the hump and make the difference."

The 67's have 29 wins in 40 games this season, good for a 10-point lead over the second-place Niagara IceDogs in the OHL's eastern conference.

Maksimovich​ told reporters he was eager to join the 67's and add to their already substantial firepower.

"Everybody on this team is quick. They like to attack offensively," he said.

"Obviously they've had some success here already. And I'm just hoping to step in and kind of do my part."

The 67's kick off a three-game road trip in Sarnia, Ont., Friday evening.