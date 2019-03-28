Ottawa 67's sweep Hamilton Bulldogs to advance to Round 2
The Ottawa 67's have won a playoff round for the first time since 2012, knocking out the OHL's defending champions in four games.
Ottawa's 7-2 win in Hamilton Wednesday night capped a four-game sweep of the first-round series.
Seven different Ottawa players netted goals for the win, while Tye Felhaber and Sasha Chmelevski earned two assists apiece.
Hamilton's Eric Henderson had a goal and an assist.
It wasn't even Ottawa's highest-scoring performance of the series: they beat the Bulldogs 9-3 in Game 1.
In four games, Ottawa outscored Hamilton 23-9, with Graeme Clark scoring five times and both Lucas Chiodo and Austen Keating picking up six assists.
Ottawa's second-round opponent has not yet been determined.
