Ottawa 67's eliminated from OHL playoffs

They may have won a record-setting 14 straight playoff games, but it'll likely be the four straight losses that the Ottawa 67's will remember most.

The 67's fell 8-3 Sunday to the Guelph Storm in what was a must-win Game 6 of the Ontario Hockey League final.

The loss dashed the club's hopes for their first Memorial Cup berth since 2005.

It also brought an unexpected end to what was a dominant season for the 67's, one where they finished first in the OHL's eastern conference with 50 wins, tying a club record.

The 67's had won the first two games of the final series, but couldn't overcome an injury to star goaltender Mike DiPietro in the first period of Game 2.

Guelph, which won the series four games to two, will now represent the OHL at this month's Memorial Cup in Halifax.