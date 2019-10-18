Ottawa 67's planning killer 85th birthday party for Brian Kilrea

Nobody in the Ontario Hockey League has won as many games as he has.

Brian Kilrea led the Ottawa 67's to two Memorial Cups, three OHL titles, nine divisional crowns and more than 1,110 wins in more than 2,000 games.

And on Tuesday, the longtime hockey coach affectionately nicknamed "Killer" turns 85. But before that happens, he'll be honoured by his former club Sunday afternoon TD Place before they host Hamilton.

Kilrea was a guest on CBC Radio's All In A Day this week, and he told host Alan Neal all about life after retirement, the memories he cherishes most, and regrets he's had along the way.

Here's an edited and condensed version of that conversation.

To many people here you're still the face of hockey. How has retirement been treating you?

Oh, retirement is great. We still scout. I enjoy it. At one time I missed the coaching, but then I realized that it's a young man's game and I'm happy to watch and just be a small part of it.

What part of it is a young man's game? What part of it do you think you really couldn't do right now?

Right now, when you're dealing with the kids and the parents and the agents there's a lot to do. And then when you have the road trips … some of those trips are pretty difficult.

Longtime Ottawa 67's coach Brian Kilrea took the team to two Memorial Cups during his tenure. ((Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press))

Was there a point where you really realized it was too much?

I got thinking of the kids, you know — when they get drafted and there are so many young coaches around. Kids talk, and then somebody gets drafted by Ottawa and they say, "Well, who's your coach in Ottawa?' And they say, "Well, it's that guy who's been around for 30-some years. Uh, he's old."

What were the things that you found yourself missing at the beginning of retirement?

I missed the camaraderie with the kids. I enjoyed it. I looked forward to the practices. I used to leave the office and leave the manager's duties behind.

I'd go down the corridor, meet them coming in after school, talk to them, and it just sort of revitalizes you when you're talking to young kids all the time. And I never really felt old.

Kilrea, seen here celebrating his 1,000th win in 2003, says that while misses the camaraderie of hanging out with up-and-coming OHL players, coaching is a 'young man's game.' (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

When you watch the 67's these days, what do you notice that's different about the game now?

The first thing is, more times than not, now when there is a problem you aren't really dealing with the kids. You are dealing with an agent.

You're drafting the best players and they think that they're going come in and be ready to contribute right away. That isn't the case. It takes time to adjust, the same as a junior takes time to adjust to the National [Hockey] League.

Today, everybody's in a hurry to get there.

Was there a player where you thought, at the beginning, 'I'm not sure how this is going to go' — and they really surprised you?

I think the player that I helped the most was a young boy by the name of Adam Creighton. He came in, he was six-foot-six, but he had a little trouble skating. And because we were always a skating team, he didn't really adjust right off the bat, and it took a little time.

I had fans yelling at me saying, "Kilrea, why don't you go home and take Creighton with you?" And, you know, at Christmas time Adam just turned a corner and he became a star in his first year and he stayed with us for four years and then he went on to a lengthy career in the [NHL].

Given that kind of criticism, were you ever a self-doubter?

I never felt self-doubt. I was just confident in myself, in my scouts, and my assistant coaches.

And I knew that you have to stay with these kids. They have to play. You can't bring a boy in and put them on the ice right away ... but I never worried that I was doing it the right way. I was trying to do it the way that was best for the boys.

Brian Kilrea, left, talks with Don Cherry during the CHL Top Prospects game in 2010. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)

Is there one regret you have over that long career?

I regret that couple of Memorial Cups that we went to that we didn't win. And I always wondered, would I have done something different — or could I have done something different — to help them out? Because we went to five Memorial Cups. We won two, but obviously, we lost three.