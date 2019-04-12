Ottawa 67's blazing into Round 3 after 2nd sweep

After winning the longest game in the history of the Ottawa 67's franchise Thursday night, the team is heading to the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Eastern Conference finals.

The team hasn't made it this far in the playoffs since 2012, and this time around, they've yet to lose a single game.

They're now set to play the winner of the other eastern semi-final between Niagara and Oshawa.

Thursday night's game against the Sudbury Wolves went into triple overtime, lasting 110 minutes and 15 seconds, and ending 3-2 with a goal by 67's forward Tye Felhaber midway through the sixth period.

The winning shot 🏒<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/67s?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#67s</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoQuit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoQuit</a> <a href="https://t.co/4YcqVCeTjZ">pic.twitter.com/4YcqVCeTjZ</a> —@Ottawa67sHockey

'Biggest goal of my career'

"That was such a battle for both teams ... it's my bedtime so I thought we'd end it," Felhaber was quoted saying in a news release issued by the team after the game.

It's my bedtime so I thought we'd end it. - Tye Felhaber, scored winning goal

"That's the biggest goal of my career for sure. [Sudbury is] a great team with a bright future and it was a hard-fought series. Whenever the game goes to six periods, it's anybody's game. That was probably my favourite game to play in this whole season. We'll enjoy it — 24-hour rule — and then get ready for Round 3."

"It feels really good," head coach Andre Tourigny is quoted saying in the news release. "They played really hard and it was a tough game on both sides, so I'm happy we don't have to extend this series."

The 67's ended up firing 62 shots at Wolves goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, and 67's goalie Mikey DiPietro turned aside 58 of the 60 shots by the Wolves.