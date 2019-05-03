Ottawa 67's set record with 14th straight playoff win
Victory Saturday leaves them 2 wins from their first Memorial Cup berth since 2005
- The 67's beat Guelph 4-3 to set the OHL record for consecutive playoff wins.
It's been a stellar playoff run for the Ottawa 67's — and with a win this afternoon, it's a record-setting one, too.
The 67's earned their 14th straight playoff victory with a 4-3 win over the Guelph Storm at TD Place Arena.
On Thursday, the club tied the Ontario Hockey League record for consecutive postseason wins, drubbing Guelph 7-2 on home ice.
Lucas Chiodo's goal 54 seconds into the second period of Game 1 stood as the winner for the 67's, while TyeFelhaber also had a pair of goals.
Marco Rossi and Noel Hoefenmayer also scored for Ottawa, and Michael DiPietro made 37 saves in the win, the club's 13th in a row.
Following that game, Ottawa 67's head coach André Tourigny told reporters that despite their immaculate postseason record, the club was doing its best to take things one game at a time.
"We do not talk about what happened in the last series, yesterday ... or what can happen in the future," Tourigny said.
"I won't say that sometimes it's not a challenge. But at the same time, that's the way we've been all season long."
Memorial Cup spot on the line
With Saturday's win, the 67's are now only two victories away from their first Memorial Cup berth since 2005.
That year, the 67's finished with a win and two losses. The club has won the cup twice, however, first in 1984 and again in 1999.
After today's game, the series heads to southern Ontario for Games 3 and 4.
With files from Jonathan Jobin and the Canadian Press
