André Tourigny, head coach of the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's, will be taking over as the next bench boss of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The 47-year-old Tourigny helped lead the OHL team to the Eastern Division title during the past two seasons.

He's served two previous stints in the NHL, as an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche and the Ottawa Senators.

"It's been an incredible experience being part of the 67's ... and I'll always be grateful for what we were able to accomplish here together," Tourigny said in a press release issued by the OHL club Thursday.

We’ll be cheering you on from Ottawa.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThankYouBear?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThankYouBear</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/BearTourigny?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BearTourigny</a> <a href="https://t.co/YI4QbkvvgH">pic.twitter.com/YI4QbkvvgH</a> —@Ottawa67sHockey

"The Ottawa 67's are in great hands. Thank you to the staff, the fans and the City of Ottawa for everything."

In March, the Nicolet, Que., native signed a deal with Hockey Canada to be part of four separate coaching staffs at men's international tournaments, but said he planned to return to the nation's capital in 2022 with the 67's.

He will instead replace Rick Tocchet as the head coach of the Coyotes, after the club failed to qualify for the NHL playoffs.