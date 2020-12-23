Up to public to follow 25-person cap, say outdoor operators

After the City of Ottawa announced 25 people will be allowed on or around outdoor recreation venues at a time, some operators of local rinks and trails say it'll mainly be up to residents to follow the rules.

On Tuesday, Ottawa's medical officer of health said large crowds at rinks, toboggan hills and ski trails are concerning because it's impossible to maintain a safe physical distance. Dr. Vera Etches said she would issue the order for owners and operators of private outdoor recreation venues in the next day or so.

It covers the ice on outdoor rinks and common areas of other venues, such as the tops of toboggan hills and ski trail parking lots.

John Rapp, executive director of Dovercourt Recreation Association, said he's not worried about people following the rules at its two outdoor rinks.

He said there are times when the rinks are supervised by staff, who remind people of the regulations.

"When staff are not there, we're just counting on the public to respect the limitations the city has set," Rapp said.

People tobogganing down a hill at Westboro Beach in Ottawa on Saturday after a large snowfall. The city will issue an order to keep a 25-person limit at some outdoor venues like hills and rinks, and some operators welcome the news. (Andrew Lee/CBC News)

The association also manages the Sir John A. Macdonald Winter Trail, which doesn't have supervising staff. Rapp said the association will add signs and remove fire pits and benches from areas where people tend to gather.

"We've kind of removed things that would attract people together, but hope that they will still get out there," Rapp said.

WATCH | Outdoor rec rules to encourage distancing:

Ottawa’s new outdoor COVID-19 restrictions meant to stop crowding at skating rinks, toboggan hills CBC News Ottawa Video 0:57 Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, says new capacity limits at outdoor recreation sites are meant to cut down on outdoor COVID-19 transmission, though enforcement efforts will focus on education for now. 0:57

Dave Adams, who grooms the trail, said he hasn't seen any issues with crowding of cross-country skiers.

"You jump on the trail and it just naturally happens that you spread out," he said.

Adams said as winter blesses Ottawa with more snow, he can expand the trail and add extra tracks to open areas.

"We don't have a problem now and things are only going to get better, and people are going to have a lot of options to distance physically."

Have a need to go skiing in the city but want some physical distancing? We got you covered. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/covid?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#covid</a>...we are going to flatten you. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/myOttawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#myOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/tmCxeiX0q3">pic.twitter.com/tmCxeiX0q3</a> —@SJAMWinterTrail

Adams said he's not worried about people self-monitoring and following the new restrictions.

"I think people can understand the importance of it and are able to figure it out on their own," he said.

Please respect volunteers, says association

John Francis, ice administrator for the Barrhaven East Community Association which runs four outdoor rinks, welcomes the restrictions but said it might be a challenge for people to follow the 25-person rule.

"I think it's an improvement over the earlier sets of rules, which I think were too relaxed given the circumstances," said Francis.

Not everybody agrees [with] the rules ... [so] we're not quite sure what to expect. - John Francis, Ice administrator, Barrhaven East Community Association

Francis said this year the association doesn't have supervisors at the rinks, and is only doing ice maintenance through community volunteers — so it's not able to enforce pandemic restrictions.

He's expecting a mixed response from the public.

"Not everybody agrees [with] the rules ... [so] we're not quite sure what to expect." He said some volunteers may point out the rules if they're around, and are asking people to be respectful.

"We're all human," he said. "Any support we can get from the public in making that job easy and safe for our volunteers would really be appreciated."