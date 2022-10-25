Ottawa voters send new faces to city hall, don't boot any incumbents

Ottawa's new city council will look drastically different than the one that came before it, with voters electing a new mayor Monday night and a swath of rookie councillors.

Mark Sutcliffe, a longtime broadcaster and entrepreneur with no previous elected political experience, won the mayor's seat, defeating two-term Somerset ward councillor Catherine McKenney.

But when council next meets, Sutcliffe won't be the only new face around the table.

There was always bound to be a shakeup, as nine councillors decided not to seek office again in 2022. McKenney's ward was also up for grabs, while the growing suburb of Barrhaven was split into two wards.

In the end, it all means 11 people will be getting their first taste of elected municipal politics in Ottawa when they're sworn in next month.

"I really cannot wait to show up," said non-profit executive Laine Johnson, who was chosen as the new councillor for College ward after incumbent Rick Chiarelli decided not to run.

"I think that the people of College ward have a burning list of issues that are really important to them ... it's just a matter of me showing up to work every day, to be able to properly articulate that."

Jessica Bradley, left, poses with outgoing Coun. Diane Deans for Gloucester-Southgate on Monday night. Bradley took the seat with roughly 40 per cent of the vote. (Benjamin Andrews/CBC)

For new Gloucester-Southgate councillor Jessica Bradley, the plan is to hit the ground running.

"We've got an affordable housing crisis, a climate emergency. We've got a transit system that we need to work on," said Bradley, who will succeed 28-year council veteran Diane Deans.

"There's just so many exciting files that we need to push forward, and I'm just looking forward to getting started."

Not all new faces

It won't be a completely unfamiliar crowd at city hall, however, with voters choosing to bring back all of the incumbent councillors.

Residents of the newly named Riverside South-Findlay Creek ward also voted in Steve Desroches, a former two-term councillor who last served from 2006 until 2014.

Shawn Menard, who was handily re-elected Monday night in Capital ward, said he was looking forward to working with his new colleagues on files like Ottawa's climate change and solid waste master plans.

Shawn Menard, who was re-elected Monday night as councillor for Capital ward, urged his new colleagues to be independent and stand up for their constituents' priorities. (CBC)

A rookie himself four years ago, Menard encouraged those elected for the first time Monday to get to know and develop relationships with everyone on council — but also stay true to their constituents' priorities.

"Don't just do whatever the mayor is telling you to do, or what the development industry might be saying," urged Menard, who frequently clashed with outgoing Mayor Jim Watson during his first term.

"Focus on your residents, the city of Ottawa as a whole, and be an independent voice [while fostering] good debate, respectful debate and dialogue about policies that can improve the city."

Ottawa's new city council will be officially sworn in Nov. 15.