Volunteers needed in Dunrobin as capital get closer to normal

The City of Ottawa is asking for volunteers to help clean up after Friday's tornado in Dunrobin, as life slowly returns to normal for most people in Ottawa-Gatineau.

It's now been four days since a pair of tornadoes hit the capital: one starting in the rural west Ottawa community of Dunbrobin before moving to Gatineau's Mont-Bleu neighbourhood, and the other hitting Nepean's Arlington Woods community before churning east to the Greenboro area.

A third tornado struck Calabogie, Ont., west of Ottawa.

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, hydro crews have restored power to all but approximately 1,000 customers in Nepean, 650 customers in the Outaouais and 350 customers in areas just outside Ottawa covered by Hydro One.

There are two community support centres set up in Ottawa's hardest-hit areas: the Nepean Sportsplex and West Carleton Secondary School.

The city said the centres will be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and will allow affected residents to talk to agencies including Hydro One, the Red Cross and the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

Residents leave with some of their belongings from a Gatineau, Que., neighbourhood on Sept. 22, 2018. A pair of tornadoes the day before tore roofs off homes, overturned cars and felled power lines in Ottawa-Gatineau. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

Anyone wanting to volunteer to clean up Dunrobin is asked to go to West Carleton Secondary School to get started.

Gatineau continues to run a support centre at Centre communautaire Père-Arthur-Guertin, at 16 rue Bériault.

It said Monday afternoon 1,379 people had registered there and of 212 buildings that had been evacuated, all but seven had been turned back over to the owner.

Anyone who needs a shower can go to the Centre aquatique Paul-Pelletier at 325 ch. Aylmer until 9 p.m. or Centre sportif at 850 blvd de la Gappe until 10 p.m.

Schools, roads mostly open

Ottawa-Gatineau schools and roads are open again, except in the hardest-hit areas.

There are no classes at Knoxdale Public School or West Carleton Secondary School in Ottawa, nor Hadley Junior High School, École secondaire Mont-Bleu and Philemon Wright High School in Gatineau.

Both cities said their road network is mostly back to normal, with closures still in place on Ottawa's Greenbank Road and Thomas Dolan Parkway.

Federal public servants are heading back to work Tuesday after being asked or told to stay home Monday, depending on their department's circumstances.

Meeting for non-insured

The City of Gatineau and the Red Cross have set up two meetings for storm-affected residents who don't have insurance at the salle Jean-Despréz at City Hall. The first happens at 2 p.m. and the second at 6:30 p.m.

There will be free buses running to these meetings from the Père-Arthur-Guertin support centre starting 30 minutes beforehand.

In the Township of Greater Madawaska, where a third tornado hit communities including Calabogie and White Lake on Friday afternoon, residents don't need to buy a fire permit to burn branches and brush until Oct. 9.

Communities are asking that cash donations be made to the Red Cross, which has set up dedicated funds for the area's victims. The Salvation Army is accepting donations of clothing, furniture and household items at its thrift stores.

A damaged automobile is shown in front of damaged homes in Gatineau, Que., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

Need to toss spoiled food?

Residents are being asked not to place spoiled food from warm fridges into green bins.