Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Sept. 5
Gatineau taxi drivers striking for 2 hours between rush hours
Good morning commuters!
Taxi drivers from Gatineau will join colleagues from across Quebec today to take part in a rotating strike denouncing Bill 17, which would open the door to ride-booking apps such as Uber, and scraps the current taxi permit system.
It lasts from 9 to 11 a.m. and won't affect accessible taxis for people with mobility issues.
Meanwhile, yesterday I spotted a tweet from MRC des Collines police.
They charged a 26-year-old driver who they saw driving two and a half times the speed limit yesterday morning in Luskville.
PONTIAC: GREAT EXCESS SPEED : A 26-year-old driver was caught driving at 131 km/h in a 50 km/h this morning, around 7:40 am on chemin de la Baie in the Luskville sector.<br>Four (4) tickets were issued for a total of $ 2140 and 18 demerit points. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/policemrc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#policemrc</a>—@Police_MRC
Have a great day!
