Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Sept. 5
Notes on the Gatineau taxi strike and a big speeding ticket in western Quebec.

Gatineau taxi drivers striking for 2 hours between rush hours

Rue Laurier in downtown Gatineau, Que., including the Canadian Museum of History on the left. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Taxi drivers from Gatineau will join colleagues from across Quebec today to take part in a rotating strike denouncing Bill 17, which would open the door to ride-booking apps such as Uber, and scraps the current taxi permit system.  

It lasts from 9 to 11 a.m. and won't affect accessible taxis for people with mobility issues.

Meanwhile, yesterday I spotted a tweet from MRC des Collines police.

They charged a 26-year-old driver who they saw driving two and a half times the speed limit yesterday morning in Luskville.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

