O-Train Trillium Line set to close on Monday

The O-Train will shut down Monday as preliminary work begins to replace the Highway 417 overpass above the tracks just west of the Bronson Avenue exit.

Closing the O-Train's Trillium Line has become somewhat of a summer tradition, but this time around, the closure is shorter than in previous years.

The train will be replaced by full bus service from July 15 to 21. On July 22, the train will return to service between Greenboro and Carling stations.

Buses will continue to run between Bayview and Carling stations from July 22 to Aug. 18, and passengers can transfer from bus to train at Carling Station during that time.

Full O-Train service is scheduled to resume at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19.

Low impact on riders

Summer construction has the lowest impact on O-Train ridership, according to the City of Ottawa, since that's when fewer people ride the north-south rail line.

Many of the riders are students at Carleton University, which ended its school year in April. Summer students, of course, will be affected by the closure.

During the O-Train closure, OC Transpo will also conduct annual track maintenance and upgrades. There could also be additional temporary closures during the summer to complete other work on the tracks.

As for the highway overpass itself, it will be replaced sometime between 2020 and 2025, according to Ontario's Ministry of Transportation.