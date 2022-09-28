Local reviews of Freedom Convoy response to focus on city, police board

The City of Ottawa's auditor general says her team will dig into the planning and response of the city and its police board to last winter's Freedom Convoy, which is aimed to avoid duplicating other ongoing reviews related to the convoy.

Multiple agencies are looking into the convoy, where people protesting COVID-19 rules and the federal government were able to occupy some downtown Ottawa streets for about three weeks before being forced out by a surge of police.

The key focus is what governments can do going forward to avoid a repeat event.

In March, Auditor General Nathalie Gougeon took on the task of reviewing the municipal response. In July, her office held public consultations as part of its work to find its focus.

On Wednesday, her office announced in an online update it would conduct two separate audits:

"The City's actions leading up to, during, and post the convoy protest. More specifically, the audit will focus on the approximately two-month period, starting in early January 2022, when the Freedom Convoy publicly announced their intention on converging in Ottawa, to when the mayor lifted the state of emergency on Feb. 24, 2022." "The [Ottawa Police Service]'s collaboration with City of Ottawa staff prior to and during the convoy protest as well as their communication with the [Ottawa Police Services Board]. The audit will also examine the [board]'s oversight role leading up to and during the convoy protest."

Besides the public consultations, her office said it's been interviewing city and police staff, along with experts in emergency management, policing and law.

A survey inviting people to share their experiences during the occupation received 1,600 responses, which the auditor general considered high.

Gougeon has told the city she'll take the necessary time to do a thorough audit. Her office left open the possibility its focus could still change as the audit continues and other reviews end.

Those other reviews include the federal look at the use of the Emergencies Act and the Ottawa People's Commission focusing on its effects on residents.