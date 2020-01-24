Ottawa Blackjacks hire former Ravens star as head coach
Osvaldo Jeanty helped lead Carleton to seven national basketball championships
A former Carleton Ravens basketball star has been named the first head coach of the Ottawa Blackjacks.
Osvaldo Jeanty, who helped the Ravens to seven national championships — five as a player, two as an assistant coach — will be behind the bench when the Canadian Elite Basketball club's debut season tips off this spring.
He'll join former longtime Carleton Ravens head coach Dave Smart, who was hired as the team's general manager late last year.
Jeanty was named the most valuable player in three of the national championships the Ravens won with him on the floor.
He also played on the Canadian national men's basketball team, including at the Pan Am games in Rio de Janeiro.
The Blackjacks' inaugural season gets underway May 7 when the club travels to St. Catharines, Ont., to face the Niagara River Lions.
The first home game at TD Place is May 14 against the Hamilton Honey Badgers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.