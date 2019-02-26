School bus driver shortage causes cancellations, changes in Ottawa

The agency managing Ottawa's English school buses says it's experiencing an "unprecedented and unforeseen" driver shortage this week, causing route cancellations and changes at several schools.

In a notice posted on its website, the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) said it's been forced to cancel some morning bus routes to Knoxdale, Manordale and Agincourt public schools, as well as St. Monica Catholic School and one afternoon route for Manordale.

The full list of affected routes is on OSTA's website. All parents are being notified by phone, the authority said.

Bus routes at several other schools are being covered by drivers from different companies.

OSTA did not explain the driver shortage.