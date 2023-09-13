GM takes leave from student transport authority amid school bus driver shortage

The leader of the agency that organizes student transportation for two Ottawa school boards is stepping back from her role, according to a news release issued by the group.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) announced its general manager Vicky Kyriaco has taken a leave of absence in an email statement in which the authority apologized for the ongoing shortage of drivers.

In a statement Monday, the board of directors said it was notified the general manager/chief administrative officer was taking a leave of absence. The board said it would appoint an interim operations manager "in due course."

"The OSTA Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to apologize for the failure to resolve driver shortages, especially in rural communities, before the beginning of the school year," the statement said.

"The last month has been tumultuous and frustrating for parents and students. We use today's news as an opportunity to rebuild our relationship with those in the community who depend on reliable transportation to get to school. In time, we hope to re-earn the trust of parents and students, and we are committed to ensuring this situation never happens again."

The board said it is working with staff to assume all the responsibilities left by the vacant position.

According to her profile on LinkedIn, Kyriaco was in the role for 12 years.

In a post on the OSTA website last week, the authority said 94 bus routes have been reinstated.

Just before the start of the school year, it had to cancel 300 bus routes serving Ottawa's two English-language school boards because it couldn't hire enough drivers.

That left roughly 7,600 students scrambling to find alternative ways to school.