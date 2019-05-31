Dogs saved from burning home

Ottawa firefighters rescued two dogs from a burning home in Osgoode Thursday evening, reviving them with special animal-size oxygen masks.

Firefighters were called to the home on Blackcreek Road near Cooper Hill Road around 6:10 p.m. by a neighbour who spotted smoke.

The family of five wasn't home at the time, but their two pets — Brandy the greyhound mix and Q the Yorkie — were inside.

Firefighters entered the home and found the dogs unresponsive. Once outside, the dogs were given oxygen though special masks, reviving them. The animals were then handed over to the care of veterinarians, firefighters said in a news release.

The 'canine resuscitator' kits have masks of different sizes to fit different breeds. (Ottawa Fire Services)

The fire started in the kitchen and spread to the attic, causing an estimated $125,000 in damage.

The family will be displaced for some time, firefighters said.