OSEG floats return of SuperEx to Lansdowne Park

Bringing some form of the SuperEx back to Lansdowne Park is one of the carrots that the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) is dangling in front of the city in its pitch to take over the entire site.

Last month, OSEG wrote city manager Steve Kanellakos a six-page letter proposing that the group — which runs the stadium, arena, and retail and owns its three sports teams — manage the public parts of Lansdowne Park as well.

OSEG argues that money-losing Lansdowne could attract an additional million visitors each year if this happens and make more money.

It now shares the responsibility with the city, which oversees the Aberdeen Pavilion, the Horticulture Building and the urban park on the east side of the site in the Glebe.

NHL, CFL had 'negative feelings'

Mark Goudie, OSEG's chief executive officer, wrote that the two partners "can sometimes work at cross purposes on what's better for each of us individually versus what's better for Lansdowne Park."

According to him, the NHL and CFL "both left with negative feelings regarding logistical, communication and financial challenges" associated with having events at the park, even though those events were considered successful.

Goudie told Kanellakos that two separately managed booking calendars "which serve two different mandates" have resulted in "missed opportunities" at Lansdowne Park, including:

The Canadian Country Music Awards.

An Oktoberfest.

A "Scarefest."

The possible return of the Central Canada Exhibition.

Two temporary, major animation exhibits.

The inference is that OSEG could attract these sorts of events if it had full control of scheduling all of Lansdowne, where the SuperEx had been held for years before 2011 when it was suspended to make way for the redevelopment.

Since receiving the letter dated Sept. 24, the city manager has written a report recommending that council order staff to negotiate a new deal that would see OSEG manage the entire site.

The issue is headed to the financial and economic development committee Tuesday and to full council the following day.

Councillors, community skeptical

But many people aren't convinced that handing over the management of the public parts of Lansdowne is a great idea.

Coun. Shawn Menard and community members, who packed the Horticulture Building at a Monday meeting, worry that OSEG's plan "to evolve Lansdowne into Ottawa's pre-eminent entertainment hub" will come at the expense of access and low-cost events for the public.

"The city must be focused on doing what is best for residents," said Menard in a press release Tuesday.

"We all understand that OSEG is a private business that must worry about profits and losses — and everyone wants to see this site succeed — but that doesn't mean that the city should give control of public assets to help private profits."

OSEG and city out millions

The partnership between OSEG and the city is now seven years old and financially flailing.

OSEG posted an $8 million loss in its latest financial report.

At the end of their 30-year financial partnership known as the "waterfall," the city will make no money, while OSEG expects to be out tens of millions.

OSEG argues that managing the entire site and getting those million extra visitors each year "would increase the financial performance" of the site.