OSEG vows to ban TFC 'criminals' behind fiery Fury match

The head of Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group is lashing out at a group of Toronto FC supporters who set off flares that ignited fires during a game against Ottawa Fury FC at TD Place Wednesday night.

"They're criminals," said OSEG CEO Mark Goudie, who is vowing to ban those responsible for the incident from future games at the Lansdowne Park stadium.

"This is our home," Goudie said. "It's disappointing, disrespectful and hurtful that they bring this into our house"

The incident happened during the second half of the Canadian Championship semi-final match, when Toronto FC fans occupying a field-level section in the stadium's north side stand began lighting red flares. One was tossed onto the pitch, igniting a small fire on the artificial turf until a stadium employee removed the flare and another stamped out the flames.

Meanwhile, more flares ignited fires in the stands. The flames, which briefly appeared out of control, were quickly extinguished by stadium staff. There was also a loud boom which startled many fans, most of whom were seated in the opposite south side stand.

Goudie says the hooligans who started a fire during a soccer game between the Ottawa Fury and Toronto FC will be banned from TD Place once they're identified. (Judy Trinh/ CBC News)

Most of the Toronto FC fans fled the section and made for the gates, while the referee stopped the game for several minutes.

Firefighters arrived soon after, but the fires were already out.

'They are not fans'

"These are not fans. They're not supporters. They're hell-bent on making somebody's else's night miserable," Goudie said Thursday.

No one was injured in the incident, but a section of turf was burned and about 30 seats were damaged by fans.

Goudie said OSEG will ban the troublemakers once police identify them. He said other Toronto FC fans are providing police with names of suspects whose images were captured on numerous cameras as they fled the stadium.

"We've got lots of good footage. They won't be coming back to TD Place," Goudie said.

Ottawa police are investigating after flares set off by fans of the visiting team ignited fires on the turf and in the stands at TD Place. 0:34

Toronto FC has apologized for the actions of their fans, and on Thursday moved to suspend privileges to its supporter groups.

"The events which took place in Ottawa last night involving TFC supporters were unacceptable and needlessly put the safety of others at risk," said Toronto FC president Bill Manning in a statement. "We are fully cooperating with the Ottawa Police Department as they investigate this incident and work to identify those responsible."

Toronto FC is suspending all supporter group privileges until suspects who lit fires during Ottawa Fury game are identified. Statement on Fan Incident in Ottawa <a href="https://t.co/azeo91cHbN">https://t.co/azeo91cHbN</a> —@JudyTrinhCBC

Ottawa fans furious

Fury fan and Hussein El Khatib was seated in the north side stands near the Toronto FC supporters when the flares were lit. He captured video of the ensuing fires.

"It was all fun and entertainment and it looked exciting, then it got violent and we started getting worried." El Khatib said.

"There was a huge sound [like a] bomb in the away section and everyone was confused," he said. "We were scared and stressed but security kept everyone calm."

Fan Hussein El Khatib describes hearing a sound like a bomb while in the stands during Wednesday's game. OSEG CEO Mark Goudie says, once identified, those responsible won't be coming back. 0:39

Mimo Nielsen, a drummer with the Ottawa Fury super fans who occupy bleachers behind one of the goals, said he saw the Toronto goalkeeper trying to alert his teammates to the flare on the field.

"One of their own players could have got hurt. One of our [Fury] players could have got hurt," Nielsen said. He thinks the suspects should be charged and forced to pay for the damage they caused.

Nielsen noted that while TD Place security check bags as fans enter the stadium, they don't pat people down to detect other contraband such as flares and fireworks.

OSEG said it's reviewing its security measures, but would not say if added security measures will be in place for future Fury games.