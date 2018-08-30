Ottawa Valley man faces animal abuse charges

Ontario SPCA officers have laid animal abuse charges against a Whitewater Township man after a complaint came in last week about neglected and abused dogs and other animals found on his farm.

Stephanie Torok, the woman who filed the complaint, says she has been unable to sleep since stumbling on the scene of at a farm on Aug. 24.

She said she and her fiancé were visiting to catch up with a former teacher of her fiancé when she saw dozens of dogs running loose around the property and what looked like the carcasses of dead pigs.

"We found dogs in the garage, pig bones. fresh pig skulls. There were dogs everywhere in the barn and in the back," she said. She said she tried unsuccessfully to talk to the owner.

Torok took a short video of the scene and posted it on Facebook.

The OSPCA said in an emailed statement the owner is facing three charges.

"The owner of the animals has been charged under provincial animal welfare legislation with permitting distress, failing to provide Standards of Care, failing to comply with an Ontario SPCA Order and causing distress. As this matter is before the courts, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time."

The OSPCA would not say how many dogs were seized, where they were taken and what kind of care they are receiving.

The animal control bylaws of Whitewater Township state that all dogs must be tagged and that animals that are injured or sick will not be taken to the shelter because of concern they could hurt or infect other animals. In those cases the bylaw states that euthanasia may have to be performed.

CBC News could not reach the owner of the property.