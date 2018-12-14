Injured driver airlifted to hospital after head-on crash
Head-on collision happened Friday morning in Ottawa's rural east end
A man in his 70s has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision near the corner of Russell and Sand roads near Ottawa's eastern edge.
The collision, just before 9 a.m. Friday, and was the result of "lane change manoeuvre," Ottawa police said.
The injured driver's car collided head-on with a tow truck, according to Ottawa paramedics.
Fire crews on the scene had to smash a window and pry open the passenger door of a car in order to access the injured driver, according to a news release from Ottawa Fire Services.
An Ornge helicopter transported the man to hospital just after 9:30 a.m., where he's being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police and paramedics believe the man may have experienced a medical emergency just prior to the crash.
No other injuries have been reported.
Russell Road was closed while police investigated, but has reopened.
COLLISION SAND & RUSSELL: Firefighters completing extrication of 1 person in car. Landing site also being prepared for <a href="https://twitter.com/Ornge?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ornge</a> helicopter. Motorists are asked to avoid the area of Sand & Russell Rd near Vars. Slow Down. Move Over for emergency vehicles <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/V6BT1JIffo">pic.twitter.com/V6BT1JIffo</a>—@OttFire