Injured driver airlifted to hospital after head-on crash

A man in his 70s has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after his car collided head-on with a tow truck near the corner of Russell and Sand roads near Ottawa's eastern edge.

Head-on collision happened Friday morning in Ottawa's rural east end

CBC News ·
An Ornge air ambulance transported a man in his 70s to hospital after his car collided head-on with a tow truck. (Ottawa Fire Services)

The collision, just before 9 a.m. Friday, and was the result of "lane change manoeuvre," Ottawa police said.

The injured driver's car collided head-on with a tow truck, according to Ottawa paramedics.

Fire crews on the scene had to smash a window and pry open the passenger door of a car in order to access the injured driver, according to a news release from Ottawa Fire Services.

An Ornge helicopter transported the man to hospital just after 9:30 a.m., where he's being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police and paramedics believe the man may have experienced a medical emergency just prior to the crash.

No other injuries have been reported.

Russell Road was closed while police investigated, but has reopened.

