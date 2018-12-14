Injured driver airlifted to hospital after head-on crash

A man in his 70s has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision near the corner of Russell and Sand roads near Ottawa's eastern edge.

The collision, just before 9 a.m. Friday, and was the result of "lane change manoeuvre," Ottawa police said.

The injured driver's car collided head-on with a tow truck, according to Ottawa paramedics.

Fire crews on the scene had to smash a window and pry open the passenger door of a car in order to access the injured driver, according to a news release from Ottawa Fire Services.

An Ornge helicopter transported the man to hospital just after 9:30 a.m., where he's being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police and paramedics believe the man may have experienced a medical emergency just prior to the crash.

No other injuries have been reported.

Russell Road was closed while police investigated, but has reopened.