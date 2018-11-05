Skip to Main Content
Sheds, houses damaged in Orléans backyard fire

Ottawa firefighters are investigating an overnight backyard fire in the east end that damaged three sheds and two houses.

One of three sheds damaged in a fire on Wainfleet Street, near the intersection of Jeanne d'Arc and Orléans boulevards, early Nov. 5, 2018. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

The fire on Wainfleet Street was brought under control just after 1:30 a.m. Monday, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

Nobody was living in the house on the property with the sheds.

There were no injuries.

