Sheds, houses damaged in Orléans backyard fire
3 sheds burn in yard on Wainfleet Street
Ottawa firefighters are investigating an overnight backyard fire in the east end that damaged three sheds and two houses.
The fire on Wainfleet Street was brought under control just after 1:30 a.m. Monday, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.
Nobody was living in the house on the property with the sheds.
There were no injuries.
