Orléans sees rash of vehicle break-ins

Some people living in Orléans say they think thieves hacked the remote keyless entry system for their vehicles in a rash of break-ins over the weekend.

Jason Michaud woke up Sunday morning at his home on Grenoble Crescent and discovered a problem with his truck and his girlfriend's SUV.

"I noticed both the doors on both of our cars were ajar, and they're always locked," Michaud said in an interview Monday. "Then we noticed that a whole bunch of the neighbours's [vehicles] were broken into."

Among the victims is his next-door neighbour, Dolores Côté, who said her husband's gym bag was stolen.

"We love this neighbourhood," Côté said. "It's so quiet, and to have something happen like that, it shakes you a bit."

Côté and Michaud canvased the street Sunday in search of Michaud's stolen personal organizer, which contain his fishing and hunting licenses.

During their chats with residents they discovered that more than a dozen vehicles were broken into, and that in some cases the thieves were able to enter locked vehicles without causing any damage to doors, windows or key slots.

Residents think about a dozen were broken into on and near Grenoble Crescent in Orléans. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Electronic break-ins a possibility

The practice of breaking into a vehicle by hacking the signal generated by a key fob has been observed in Ottawa before.

While he can't be certain, Michaud said he thinks it explains how thieves were able to get into his truck without causing any damage.

"I guess they have boosters where they can take the signal from your key fob if it's close," said Michaud.

Côté agreed.

"We always lock our doors — always, always, every night," Côté said. "If they want to get in, they'll get in. What more can you do?"

Dolores Côté says her locked car was broken into without any obvious use of a physical tool. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Police investigating

On Monday morning, police said they had received three reports of thefts from vehicles in the area, including two on Grenoble Crescent.

But it's too early in the investigation to determine if the thieves hacked remote keyless entry systems, police said.

The force has in the past warned vehicle owners to take precautions when it comes to key fobs that come standard with newer vehicles.

One of the practices police recommend is to store key fobs in a signal blocker to prevent potential thieves from intercepting a fob's signal.

For his part, Michaud said he's considering another deterrent.

"I'm going to install a camera system and be more vigilant," he said.