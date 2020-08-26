Ottawa teacher Majed Turk charged with additional sex offences

Ottawa police laid additional sexual assault charges against an Ottawa high school teacher Wednesday and say investigators are worried there may be more victims.

Majed Turk, 42, was charged with sex assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and four counts of luring a child on Wednesday.

The new charges are connected to alleged incidents in July 2013 involving two female students, police said in a news release.

Investigators are concerned there may be other victims, the release said.

Police said Turk has been teaching as a substitute or contract teacher since 2009, at the following schools:

Osgoode Township High School from 2009 to 2012.

Sir Wilfred Laurier Secondary School from 2012 to 2013.

Elizabeth Win Wood Secondary Alternate from 2013 to 2015.

Woodroffe High School 2015 to 2016.

Sir Robert Borden High School 2015 to 2016.

Cairine Wilson Secondary School from 2015 to 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police sexual assault and child abuse tip line at 613-236-1222 ext. 5760 or to e-mail mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Initially, Turk was charged on July 2, with sexual assault, sexual interference and criminal harassment for incidents that allegedly occurred between September and November 2019.

A police investigation into Turk began in December 2019, after the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board contacted police, the board said in a July statement.

Turk was "immediately removed" from his teaching position at Cairine Wilson Secondary School, the board said.

The OCDSB is also conducting an internal investigation and has notified the Ontario College of Teachers.