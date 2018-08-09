Police urge Orléans swarming victims to come forward

Police and city officials used a Wednesday night meeting to urge parents and teens who've experienced swarmings in Orléans to come forward so police can investigate.

Parents said they are worried about groups of teenage boys who band together and steal clothes, bikes and cellphones.

Police were encouraging people to report the incidents directly to them, not just on social media.

However, some residents said they're worried about the consequences of speaking out.

Greg Shore, a local parent, helped start the main Facebook group where people have been sharing information.

He said he's had 16 people contact him directly or indirectly about their experiences.

"Even with all this awareness, they still don't want to say anything whatsoever … They are afraid of how this could come back to them," Shore said.

"Right now, it's coming down to bullying and we don't want any of that."

Facebook posts not enough, police say

While police said the Facebook group is a good sign of engagement from the community, those posts don't provide enough information for police to act.

"[It's] fantastic, but it doesn't necessarily reach the Ottawa Police Service," said Insp. Ken Bryden.

"It's just not captured the way we need it to get captured from a resource perspective and [to make] a proactive strategy from the frontline perspective."

Police said they base patrol routes and the number of officers assigned to areas in response to people asking for an increased police presence.

3 investigations underway

Police said there are three investigations right now related to swarming-style robberies and that the raw data doesn't suggest a spike in crime.

Coun. Stephen Blais said the gap between what parents were talking about and the police data suggests was part of why Wednesday's meeting came together.

"We were not seeing that reflected in the data in terms of the reports to police, so part of the meeting tonight is to encourage people [to] call the police or do the online reporting," Blais said.

People packed into the meeting at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex organized by Ottawa police to address fears about swarming in Orléans neighbourhoods. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

A handful of people at the meeting described experiences involving themselves or their children having run-ins with the group of teenagers.

Some said they felt discouraged that their police reports didn't seem to result in charges, though police said they couldn't speak to specific cases or outcomes.

Police said it's important to have people willing to go through the court process as a witness or even a victim for charges to go forward.

As for Shore, he said the response to what was just one Facebook post to start has been overwhelming.

He said the high turnout for Wednesday's meeting demonstrates the community is serious about putting an end to crime.