Ottawa

Ottawa police investigate shooting in Orléans

Ottawa paramedics say they've taken a man with gunshot wounds to hospital following a shooting in Orléans Saturday evening.

Paramedics transport man to hospital with gunshot wounds around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon

Paramedics say a man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in Ottawa's east end. (Jean-Sebastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

The shooting took place in the area of Orléans Boulevard and Innes Road around 5 p.m., paramedics say.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit confirmed it is investigating a shooting, but provided no further details.

