Ottawa police investigate shooting in Orléans
Ottawa paramedics say they've taken a man with gunshot wounds to hospital following a shooting in Orléans Saturday evening.
Paramedics transport man to hospital with gunshot wounds around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon
The shooting took place in the area of Orléans Boulevard and Innes Road around 5 p.m., paramedics say.
The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit confirmed it is investigating a shooting, but provided no further details.