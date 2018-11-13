Suspects to be charged for Orléans student's beating
WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing
Ottawa police say they've identified some suspects and are going to be laying charges later this morning for last week's beating near an Orléans school.
A St. Peter Catholic High School Grade 10 student was hospitalized with a head injury after the assault, which happened over the lunch hour at a bus stop about 150 metres from school property.
A video posted on social media shows a group of four teenage boys surrounding a student.
The student is punched in the face and falls to the ground, where he's kicked in the body several times.
His attackers also stomped on his head at least twice.
The video shows the victim trying to cover his head before appearing to lose consciousness.
Ottawa police said Tuesday all the suspects are under age 18 and none of them were in custody as of 8:15 a.m.
A spokesperson said they'd share more details once the charges have been officially laid.