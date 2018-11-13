Suspects to be charged for Orléans student's beating

Ottawa police say they've identified some suspects and are going to be laying charges later this morning for last week's beating near an Orléans school.

In this screenshot from a video posted on social media, a grade 10 student from St. Peter Catholic High School is covering his head after being attacked by a group of youth. (Snap Chat)

A St. Peter Catholic High School Grade 10 student was hospitalized with a head injury after the assault, which happened over the lunch hour at a bus stop about 150 metres from school property.

A video posted on social media shows a group of four teenage boys surrounding a student.

The student is punched in the face and falls to the ground, where he's kicked in the body several times.

His attackers also stomped on his head at least twice.

Ottawa police are investigating a vicious beating outside St. Peter High School in Orléans. Matthew Wall, whose daughter attends grade 12 at the school, was disturbed by video of the incident that was posted on social media. 0:17

The video shows the victim trying to cover his head before appearing to lose consciousness.

Ottawa police said Tuesday all the suspects are under age 18 and none of them were in custody as of 8:15 a.m.

A spokesperson said they'd share more details once the charges have been officially laid.