4 charged in vicious beating near Orléans school

Ottawa police have charged two adults and two teenagers in connection to a vicious beating outside an Orléans high school.

A Grade 10 student at St. Peter Catholic High School was hospitalized with a head injury after the assault, which happened over the lunch hour on Nov. 8 at a bus stop about 150 metres from school property.

In this screenshot from a Snap Chat video, a Grade 10 student from St. Peter High School is covers his head as his attackers kick him. (Snap Chat)

A video of the beating posted on social media shows four attackers surrounding the victim, who's punched in the face and falls to the ground, then kicked in the body several times. His attackers also stomped on his head at least twice.

Four males — two 18-year-olds and two 17-year-olds — have now been charged with aggravated assault in the incident. They're all due to appear in court in January.

In a statement, Ottawa police said the people who recorded video of the fight should have called police instead.

"We don't consider the online posting of these fights and assaults to be appropriate. We encourage anyone witnessing such events to phone police immediately," said acting Staff Sgt. Steve Boucher.