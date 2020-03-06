Snow place like home in this Orléans man's backyard

François Massé's backyard quinzhee measures 3.3 metres tall and more than four metres wide at its base. (Submitted)

An Ottawa man has taken playing in the snow to new heights by building a giant quinzhee behind his Orléans home.

François Massé, 54, has been building the snow huts in his backyard for the past seven winters, but his 2020 edition takes the cake. It's about 3.3 metres high and more than 4 metres wide at its base — big enough for the six-feet-tall Massé to stand up inside.

"It's bigger than you would normally do," Massé said.

A quinzhee is a dome-shaped snow shelter that's made by hollowing out a pile of snow rather than using blocks, like an igloo.

How to build a quinzhee

To build a quinzhee, all you need is lots of snow, a good shovel and some hard work, Massé said.

"You keep throwing [snow] on top and you try to make it a nice shape like it looks like an igloo, and then when it snows it covers all the imperfections on it," he said.

Once he was satisfied the pile was high enough, Massé let the snow sit for 24 hours to compact. Then he got down on his hands and knees and used a modified shovel that's about 40 centimetres long to burrow into the pile and hollow it out.

This year's fluctuating temperatures posed a challenge, Massé said.

"We'd have a bit of snow, then we'd have some rain, so that makes it a lot harder," Massé said. "When you hit some ice, it's a lot of hitting and trying to dig it out."

Interior decorating

After removing all that snow and ice, Massé turned his focus to interior decorating. He lined the seats with yard waste bags and decorated the walls with Christmas lights.

"You get some sort of homey warmth into it, and I could see myself drinking hot chocolate or coffee in here and chatting with somebody," he said.

Massé said his training as a scout in Nova Scotia is what inspired him to build his first quinzhee. He keeps it going year after year because it's a fun winter activity, and because it's popular with his neighbours. (He has two adult sons, and says his wife doesn't care for the cold.)

"This gives me a thing to do and at the same time it gives a chance for people to come and see it, from neighbours [and] family."