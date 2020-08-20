Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to identify two male suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in Orléans earlier this week.

Police said two men broke into a home in the 1300 block of Talcy Crescent at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday and tied up the resident.

One suspect searched the home for valuables while the other stayed with the resident. The suspects fled the home with money and valuables. Police said the resident was not injured.

One of the suspects is described as a white male age 25-35, six feet two inches tall with blue eyes and a muscular build. Police said he spoke English and wore black clothing with a ski mask and gloves.

Ottawa police released this photo one of the suspects. They did not release a photo of the second male. (Submitted by Ottawa Police Service)

The second man is described as Middle Eastern, also between 25 and 35, five feet 10 inches tall with a slim build. Police said he spoke English with a faint Arabic accent and wore black clothing, gloves and a dark bandana over his face.

Police have released an image of one of the suspects, as well as an image of the vehicle the suspects were thought to be driving.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

People can also call the Ottawa police robbery unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116.