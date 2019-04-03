1 person dead in Orléans fire

One person has died another was injured in a fire that broke out in a rowhouse in Orléans early Wednesday morning, paramedics say.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to a three-storey unit on the 2000 block of Boake Street, near Innes Road and Portobello Boulevard, just after 6:50 a.m.

There were three people inside the home at the time, and firefighters confirmed smoke alarms were going off when they arrived.

Fire crews managed to rescue a man from inside the home who was in cardiac arrest. Despite resuscitative efforts by firefighters and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics confirmed.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 2011 Boake Street. One male occupant was rescued by firefighters and is being treated by <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaParamedic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaParamedic</a> . Fire is now under control. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/GB8zcySyv9">pic.twitter.com/GB8zcySyv9</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

A woman was taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation and a firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury, paramedics added.

Ottawa Fire Services and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating.