1 person dead in Orléans fire
Updated

One person has died another was injured in a fire that broke out in a rowhouse in Orléans early Wednesday morning, paramedics say.

Firefighters called to Boake Street townhouse just after 6:50 a.m.

Fire crews respond to a fire on Boake Street early Wednesday. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Firefighters and paramedics were called to a three-storey unit on the 2000 block of Boake Street, near Innes Road and Portobello Boulevard, just after 6:50 a.m.

There were three people inside the home at the time, and firefighters confirmed smoke alarms were going off when they arrived.

Fire crews managed to rescue a man from inside the home who was in cardiac arrest. Despite resuscitative efforts by firefighters and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics confirmed.

A woman was taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation and a firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury, paramedics added.

Ottawa Fire Services and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating.

