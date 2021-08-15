Liberals seek repeat of big win in Orléans
The Liberals won Orléans with the largest share of the vote in 2019 compared to the other local ridings.
Riding voted in federal Liberal newcomer by nearly 55% in 2019
When Liberal MP Marie-France Lalonde added her name to the ballot for the 2019 federal election, she wasn't exactly a newcomer to politics.
First elected to represent the riding for the provincial Liberals in 2014, Lalonde left that post after incumbent Andrew Leslie announced he wouldn't seek re-election.
The bet paid off, too, with Lalonde winning more than 54 per cent of the vote, the largest winning percentage compared to other Ottawa ridings.
Its 106,321 registered voters will now choose between her and:
- André Cléroux of the Free Party,
- Professional sailor Michael Hartnett for the Greens,
- NDP candidate Jessica Joanis, a student activist and community volunteer,
- People's Party of Canada candidate is environmental scientist Spencer Oklobdzija,
- and the Conservative Party's Mary-Elsie Wolfe, an author with a doctorate of ministry.
Roughly a third of the riding's constituents list their first language as French. It's also the region's most populated riding, with 128,000 residents, according to the 2016 census.
