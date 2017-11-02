Liberal Marie-France Lalonde is the new MP for Orléans

Liberal candidate Marie-France Lalonde will be the winner in Orléans, CBC News projects.

Saying in May that it was time for him to "take a new path," Liberal MP Andrew Leslie announced he wouldn't be running for re-election in Orléans, leaving the area's most populous riding up for grabs.

Thirty per cent of the riding's constituents list their first language as French.

Its 97,144 registered voters chose between David Bertschi, a former federal Liberal leadership candidate now running for the Conservatives; Lalonde, who left her seat representing this provincial riding at Queen's Park; Green Party candidate Michelle Petersen, who has experience working at CALACS, the area's francophone sexual assault support centre; Roger Saint-Fleur of the People's Party; and NDP candidate Jacqueline Wiens, an advocate for affordable housing and raising the minimum wage.

Orléans in 2015