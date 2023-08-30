Homeowners still waiting on repairs more than 6 months after Orléans explosion

More than six months after a destructive explosion in Orleans, several homeowners are still waiting for contractors to finish repairs.

On Feb. 13, a fireball launched into the morning sky in the Minto Communties' Avalon Vista development after an open gas line ignited.

Kody Crosby — previously accused of breaking into other local construction sites — is charged with arson and criminal negligence. Police allege Crosby, 35, broke into two Blossom Pass Terrace houses the night before, removed water heaters and left the natural gas line open.

Crosby is expected to enter a guilty plea in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday. According to Crosby's lawyer, Natasha Calvinho, a sentencing hearing will follow.

The explosion injured four construction workers, and levelled an uninhabited four-unit townhouse complex that was still under construction. In the days that followed, a number of other homes were also deemed unsafe and were razed.

All of those homes are now under construction again, some nearing completion.

These Orleans townhouses are currently under construction after being completely leveled by an explosion more than six months ago. (Francis Ferland/CBC News)

Repairs far from finished

But many neighbours who spoke to CBC are still waiting for insurance claims to come through or for contractors to finish up jobs.

"[The damage] is mostly the wall in the back over there," said Luc Tousignant, who owns two townhouses in the Minto complex that were significantly damaged in the blast.

Each of his daughters had moved into a unit just days prior to the explosion. So far, they haven't been able to move back in and are currently renting elsewhere while they wait for contractors to finish up.

"We now have to inspect all the house to see what has happened," Tousignant said. "It's okay but it's long."

Drone footage shows damage to homes on Blossom Pass Terrace after a gas leak explosion on Feb. 13, 2023. (Felix Desroches/CBC)

Insurance is covering all the repairs and he hopes his daughters can move back in by Christmas, he said.

For Tousignant, whose twin granddaughters were also in one of the units at the time of the explosion, the whole ordeal has been frightening.

Lobsang Dsewang and his wife were scheduled to move into the neighbourhood at the beginning of August.

Lobsang Dsewang and his wife moved into their home in the Minto Communties' Avalon Vista this week. Their closing date was postponed because of the February explosion. (Francis Ferland/CBC News)

But after their home was damaged in the February explosion, their move-in date was pushed back until this week.

"We lived nearby and we heard the explosion," Dsewang said. "When we checked the news, we saw that it's in the Minto neighbourhood."

He said the house sustained "a little damage," but it was repaired over the course of a few months.

CBC reached out to Minto Communities for an update on the progress of all the homes affected by the explosion but did not hear back.